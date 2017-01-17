Police Reports
ARREST: Joseph Thomas Wargo, 37, of 217 Edgecliff Lane, Unit 8, Boone, was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense and financial card theft. Wargo was issued a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 9 court date.
