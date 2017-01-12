Police reports: South Roxboro Street slaying probed; Chapel Hill robbery suspect arrested
Police spokesman Wil Glenn said police were called to a report of a shooting on the street at 7:57 p.m. Thursday and found a dead adult male. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at 919-560-4440, ext.
