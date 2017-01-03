Police reports: Child sexual offense charges filed against Chapel Hill man

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office has charged Jeffrey Behun, 62, of 2722 Damascus Church Road in Chapel Hill, with one felony statutory sexual offense and four counts of felony indecent liberties taken with a child. Behun was served with the charges while already in the custody of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, said Sara Pack, spokeswoman for the Chatham County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.