Philip Glass to Hold Richard & Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall
In celebration of his 80th birthday year, esteemed American composer Philip Glass has been appointed to hold the Richard and Barbara Debs Composer's Chair at Carnegie Hall for the 2017-2018 season.
