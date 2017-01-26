Owners of Al's Burger Shack to open new restaurant in downtown Carrboro

The owners of the popular Chapel Hill burger joint Al's Burger Shack are set to open a new venture in downtown Carrboro with the opening of Mel's Commissary and Luncheonette. The restaurant is set to open in March and will be operated by Melody and Al Bowers, the husband-wife combo that owns Al's Burger Shack, AlMel's Catering and a burger truck.

