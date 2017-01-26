Owners of Al's Burger Shack to open n...

Owners of Al's Burger Shack to open new restaurant in downtown Carrboro

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The owners of the popular Chapel Hill burger joint Al's Burger Shack are set to open a new venture in downtown Carrboro with the opening of Mel's Commissary and Luncheonette. The restaurant is set to open in March and will be operated by Melody and Al Bowers, the husband-wife combo that owns Al's Burger Shack, AlMel's Catering and a burger truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Thu Howard 3
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 21 fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Jan 21 Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,313,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC