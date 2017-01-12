Orange County Briefs: Carrboro concer...

Orange County Briefs: Carrboro concert series continues through February

Carrboro's Lunch Box Concert Series offers free music every Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in January and February at the Carrboro Century Center Century Hall,100 N. Greensboro St. Free coffee is provided courtesy of Open Eye Cafe. RALEIGH -- Greyson Magee of Chapel Hill has been selected to receive a Duke Energy Foundation Scholarship in the amount of $3,500 for the 2016-2017 academic year.

