North Carolina is no Cuba

Let me say this with as much tact and respect as I can muster: If you truly believe that the level of democracy in North Carolina is in any way comparable to the level of democracy in Cuba, then you are either 1) an ignoramus, 2) an unrepentant communist, or 3) a college professor. An ignoramus wouldn't know that in dictatorships such as Cuba, competitive politics is illegal, all media outlets are either owned or controlled by the dictators in power, and dissenters are routinely imprisoned and killed.

