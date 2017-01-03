New Podcast Don't You Lie to Me Warmly Colors In the Personalities of Area Artists
Peas in a podcast: Warren Hicks and Jeff Bell, producers of Don't You Lie to Me , at Hicks's Golden Belt studio Pod People othing is more mysterious to the uninitiated than the local art world, with its obscure names and rarified codes. Who made these pictures, and why? By what arrangement did they get on these walls, and what are they supposed to do there? Don't You Lie to Me , a new podcast, aims to demystify this milieu, from the creative to the administrative level, by coloring in personalities around the names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Tue
|Shantora
|4
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC