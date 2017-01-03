New Podcast Don't You Lie to Me Warml...

New Podcast Don't You Lie to Me Warmly Colors In the Personalities of Area Artists

Peas in a podcast: Warren Hicks and Jeff Bell, producers of Don't You Lie to Me , at Hicks's Golden Belt studio Pod People othing is more mysterious to the uninitiated than the local art world, with its obscure names and rarified codes. Who made these pictures, and why? By what arrangement did they get on these walls, and what are they supposed to do there? Don't You Lie to Me , a new podcast, aims to demystify this milieu, from the creative to the administrative level, by coloring in personalities around the names.

Chapel Hill, NC

