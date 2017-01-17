New Duke West Campus hotel opens its doors
The new 198-room JB Duke Hotel held its grand opening Tuesday on Duke University's West Campus. The hotel is the second located at Duke University, and it's named after James Buchanan Duke, the son of Washington Duke, who brought Duke University to Durham.
