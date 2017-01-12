NCCU fee request survives initial BOG...

NCCU fee request survives initial BOG review

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

N.C. Central University's proposed student-fee package for 2017-18 cleared its first major hurdle on Thursday, getting through a preliminary review by UNC system leaders without drawing criticism. The budget committee of the UNC system's Board of Governors looked at the Central's request alongside the tuition and fee plans of the system's other 15 universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 10 Shantora 4
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 8 Anonymous 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,227 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC