NC man charged with kidnapping, raping 11-year-old girl now facing more charges

14 hrs ago

An Alamance County man arrested and charged last week with the October 2016 kidnapping and rape of an 11-year-old is now facing more charges after new indictments were returned on Monday, Alamance County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Randy Jones said. Greg Daniel Overman's arrest came months after a little girl was kidnapped.

