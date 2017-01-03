NC get thick winter coat -
A winter storm rumbled through North Carolina overnight Friday and into Saturday, giving most of the state a thick winter coat, making roads treacherous, and forcing the postponement of a high-profile ACC basketball game, but giving Robeson County residents no more than a brush. Local children awakening Saturday with hopes of building a snowman were disappointed, as they could hardly scrape together enough of the fluffy stuff for a single snowball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|52 min
|doodzafag
|5
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC