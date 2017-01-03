NC get thick winter coat

A winter storm rumbled through North Carolina overnight Friday and into Saturday, giving most of the state a thick winter coat, making roads treacherous, and forcing the postponement of a high-profile ACC basketball game, but giving Robeson County residents no more than a brush. Local children awakening Saturday with hopes of building a snowman were disappointed, as they could hardly scrape together enough of the fluffy stuff for a single snowball.

