Nash-Rocky Mount set to start Global Ready program

49 min ago

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools recently announced four Global Ready school sites are slated to begin programming during the 2017-18 school year. The four sites include Bailey Elementary, Coopers Elementary, Middlesex Elementary and Winstead Avenue Elementary.

