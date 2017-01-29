Nash-Rocky Mount set to start Global Ready program
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools recently announced four Global Ready school sites are slated to begin programming during the 2017-18 school year. The four sites include Bailey Elementary, Coopers Elementary, Middlesex Elementary and Winstead Avenue Elementary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC