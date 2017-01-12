Muslim murder case continues with hearings
Nearly two years after the February 2015 death of three Muslim students in Chapel Hill, no plea or trial date has been set. A brief status hearing was held Thursday in Durham County's Superior Court for Craig Stephen Hicks, 48, who is charged as the alleged suspect in the shootings of University of North Carolina density students Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife, Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and Yusor's Abu-Salha's 19-year-old sister, Razan, a student at N.C. State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 10
|Shantora
|4
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|39
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC