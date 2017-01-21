Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency
Heather Ba, pictured here with her 4-year-old-son, said she came from home in Chapel Hill, N.C. with four generations of her family to participate in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Sarah McCammon /Sarah McCammon hide caption Heather Ba, pictured here with her 4-year-old-son, said she came from home in Chapel Hill, N.C. with four generations of her family to participate in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Many women brought their families to the main Women's March in Washington, D.C., which began with a rally with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Heather Ba from Chapel Hill, N.C., said she came with four generations of her family, including her own 4-year-old son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|22 hr
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Sat
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec '16
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC