Mothers, Daughters, Sisters And Men Unite To Protest Trump's Presidency

Heather Ba, pictured here with her 4-year-old-son, said she came from home in Chapel Hill, N.C. with four generations of her family to participate in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Sarah McCammon /Sarah McCammon hide caption Heather Ba, pictured here with her 4-year-old-son, said she came from home in Chapel Hill, N.C. with four generations of her family to participate in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Many women brought their families to the main Women's March in Washington, D.C., which began with a rally with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Heather Ba from Chapel Hill, N.C., said she came with four generations of her family, including her own 4-year-old son.

