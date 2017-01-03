Local briefs: Nominations sought for 2016 Pauli Murray Awards

Orange County is seeking nominations for its 2016 Pauli Murray Awards, which are presented to an Orange County youth, adult and business that have served the community in the pursuit of equality, justice and human rights. Forms can be picked up at the town halls of Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, at the Orange County Public Library Main Branch in Hillsborough, the Carrboro Branch Library at McDougle Middle School and the Chapel Hill Library.

