Local briefs: Nominations sought for 2016 Pauli Murray Awards
Orange County is seeking nominations for its 2016 Pauli Murray Awards, which are presented to an Orange County youth, adult and business that have served the community in the pursuit of equality, justice and human rights. Forms can be picked up at the town halls of Carrboro, Chapel Hill and Hillsborough, at the Orange County Public Library Main Branch in Hillsborough, the Carrboro Branch Library at McDougle Middle School and the Chapel Hill Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Mon
|blueplate
|1
|Coach
|Dec 30
|Bill
|2
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Dec 16
|YoursTruly
|2
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
|Relationship goals
|Dec 12
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC