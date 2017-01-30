Local briefs, Jan. 31
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens on Wednesday between noon and 1 p.m. as part of Alert Carolina, a campus-wide safety awareness program. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test.
