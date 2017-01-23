Local Briefs: Gun violence conference planned for Saturday, Jan. 28
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham and the N.C. Council of Churches Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the conference "Beyond Gun Violence: A Conference for People of Faith and Conscience about Ending America's Deadly Epidemic." Speakers include Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|14 hr
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC