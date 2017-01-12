Local briefs: Eno stream assessments ...

Local briefs: Eno stream assessments under way

The scientists and engineers are recording details about stream banks, aquatic life and water chemistry that will inform later phases of the city's Eno River Watershed Improvement Plan. The team plans to cover 72 miles of stream over the next 20 days.

