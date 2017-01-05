LGBT Rights North Carolina-1

13 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Many Nash County residents seem excited about having a native son serve as governor while others appear ambivalent about it. "It is the honor of my life to be your governor, who will work for all of North Carolina," Cooper said just after his swearing-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

