JOLO Winery & Vineyards wins 2016 a North Carolina Winegrower of the Yeara Award

JOLO Winery & Vineyards is proud to accept the prestigious and uniquely awarded 2016 "North Carolina Winegrower of the Year" Award, in recognition of its passion, leadership and desire to excel in the grape growing and wine production crafts. The award of distinction was issued by the North Carolina Winegrower's Association and presented to J.W. and Kristen Ray, owners of JOLO Winery & Vineyards during the NCWA Annual Conference, on Jan. 20. "It is an absolute honor to receive this award," said J.W. Ray, winemaker and vineyard manager of JOLO Winery & Vineyards.

