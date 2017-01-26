JOLO Winery & Vineyards wins 2016 a North Carolina Winegrower of the Yeara Award -
JOLO Winery & Vineyards is proud to accept the prestigious and uniquely awarded 2016 "North Carolina Winegrower of the Year" Award, in recognition of its passion, leadership and desire to excel in the grape growing and wine production crafts. The award of distinction was issued by the North Carolina Winegrower's Association and presented to J.W. and Kristen Ray, owners of JOLO Winery & Vineyards during the NCWA Annual Conference, on Jan. 20. "It is an absolute honor to receive this award," said J.W. Ray, winemaker and vineyard manager of JOLO Winery & Vineyards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Thu
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC