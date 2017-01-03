It's happening: Winter storm arrives ...

It's happening: Winter storm arrives this evening

Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, Chapel Hill-Carborro City Schools, Franklin County Schools and Chatham County Schools announced they would dismiss students two hours early before the storm that prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a State of Emergency for all 100 North Carolina counties. The Triangle is looking at significant amounts of snow, but counties to the north and east of Raleigh could get even more, and once that snow falls, it could be here for a while.

