In Brief: Fink joins Miller & Johnson...

In Brief: Fink joins Miller & Johnson, agencies receive Blue Ridge Energy grants

Pictured from left are J.B. Lawrence, Joy Coffey and Tom Trexler, Blue Ridge Energy Board of Directors; Benjamin Loomis, Hunger and Health Coalition; Judith Winecoff, Watauga County Library; Kelsi Butler, OASIS; Wesley Berry, Western Youth Network; Dale Presnell, Community Care Clinic; Robin Triplett, Children's Council of Watauga County, and Margaret Pierce, Blue Ridge Electric Members Foundation committee member; back row, John Coffey, Blue Ridge Energy Chief Operating Officer and Sandra Hicks, Director of Member Services. BOONE - Boone-based Miller & Johnson Law Firm, located at 766 W. King St., has announced a new addition to its legal team.

