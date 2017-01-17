Horse & Buggy Press Is Moving. Foster Street's Loss Will Be Broad Street's Gain.

JESSINA LEONARD: THE WEIGHT WE LEAVE BEHIND Friday, Jan. 20, 69 p.m., free Bull City Arts Collaborative, Durham www.bullcityarts.org essina Leonard, a twenty-four-year-old art photographer who lives in Durham, just installed a small but compelling exhibit of her work in the Upfront Gallery at Horse & Buggy Press in the Bull City Arts Collaborative on Foster Street. After completing her postgraduate studies in art and theology at Duke in 2015, Leonard started working at Chapel Hill art gallery Cassilhaus.

