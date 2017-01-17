Horse & Buggy Press Is Moving. Foster...

Horse & Buggy Press Is Moving. Foster Street's Loss Will Be Broad Street's Gain.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

JESSINA LEONARD: THE WEIGHT WE LEAVE BEHIND Friday, Jan. 20, 69 p.m., free Bull City Arts Collaborative, Durham www.bullcityarts.org essina Leonard, a twenty-four-year-old art photographer who lives in Durham, just installed a small but compelling exhibit of her work in the Upfront Gallery at Horse & Buggy Press in the Bull City Arts Collaborative on Foster Street. After completing her postgraduate studies in art and theology at Duke in 2015, Leonard started working at Chapel Hill art gallery Cassilhaus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Mon Camilamaza 8
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC