Hagan recovering from encephalitis -
Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan is still recovering from a brain inflammation that led to her hospitalization last month. A statement through a family spokeswoman says Hagan was diagnosed with encephalitis and is now in Chapel Hill after previously being in a Washington hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|John
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC