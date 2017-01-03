Hagan recovering from encephalitis -

Hagan recovering from encephalitis -

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan is still recovering from a brain inflammation that led to her hospitalization last month. A statement through a family spokeswoman says Hagan was diagnosed with encephalitis and is now in Chapel Hill after previously being in a Washington hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) 18 hr John 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 5 Rhady 3
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2 Dec 13 BarbaraH 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,709,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC