Guillory: Education as - carnage' in a stir-'em-up inaugural

Over the two decades that I have taught a course on Southern politics to UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduates, I have regularly assigned "All the King's Men," Robert Penn Warren's celebrated novel published in 1946 and drawn from his observations of Huey Long, the populist governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932. In reflecting on President Trump's inaugural address - especially on his broadside against American education - I returned to a scene from "All the King's Men."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.