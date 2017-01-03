GoTriangle now expects to fill light-rail funding gap with loans
GoTriangle officials now think they may not need another $175 million from Durham and Orange counties to pay for the nearly $2.5 billion light-rail transit project. That could change if the costs increase, sales tax revenues fall short or the economy hits a snag, GoTriangle officials said, noting it's important to keep working with the counties to build a safety net.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|John
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Thu
|Rhady
|3
|Coach
|Thu
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC