Gift from SECU Foundation celebrated as CarolinaEast breaks ground on ...
CarolinaEast Medical Center capped its groundbreaking ceremonies for its new cancer center with the announcement of one more gift toward its construction - $3.5 million donated by the State Employees' Credit Union Foundation. In recognition of the gift, the new 80,000-square-foot center will be named the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Journal.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC