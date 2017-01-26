Gift from SECU Foundation celebrated ...

Gift from SECU Foundation celebrated as CarolinaEast breaks ground on ...

CarolinaEast Medical Center capped its groundbreaking ceremonies for its new cancer center with the announcement of one more gift toward its construction - $3.5 million donated by the State Employees' Credit Union Foundation. In recognition of the gift, the new 80,000-square-foot center will be named the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center.

