Franklin Pierce students recall - surreal' inauguration
Anna Gordon, 32, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and her daughter, Ruby Mae Gordon, 7, march for each other at the Women's March in D.C. While students were quite busy during their time in the nation's capital, there was also time for visiting landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|14 hr
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC