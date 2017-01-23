Former Rep. Samuelson succumbs to cancer

Former North Carolina state Rep. Ruth Samuelson, who rose through the General Assembly leadership ranks while building professional and personal relationships with colleagues from both parties, died Monday, seven months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Samuelson, who grew up in Charlotte and went to UNC-Chapel Hill, served as a Mecklenburg County commissioner before being elected in 2006 to the North Carolina House, where she rose to Republican Conference Leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.