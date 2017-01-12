Entertainment briefs: Manbites Dog Th...

Entertainment briefs: Manbites Dog Theater presents Virginia Woolf s Orlando

Coined the longest love letter in the history of English letters, "Orlando" follows a young Elizabethan nobleman as he lives through five centuries, jumping continents, lovers and genders, trying desperately to finish a poem about an oak tree. The performance will run through Jan. 28 at Manbites Dog Theater, 703 Foster St. This production features Emily Anderson, Skylar Gudasz, Rajeev Rajendran, Caitlin Wells, and Dale Wolf, with designs by Joseph Amodei, Kim Black, and Elsa Hoffman.

