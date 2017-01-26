Efland-Cheeks Elementary principal Kiley Brown honored
Orange County Schools Principal of the Year Kiley Brown is honored at Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary School Wednesday after being named North Central Region Principal of the Year by the state Department of Public Instruction. She is one of eight finalists for North Carolina Principal of the Year.
