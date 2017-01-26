Efland-Cheeks Elementary principal Ki...

Efland-Cheeks Elementary principal Kiley Brown honored

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Orange County Schools Principal of the Year Kiley Brown is honored at Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary School Wednesday after being named North Central Region Principal of the Year by the state Department of Public Instruction. She is one of eight finalists for North Carolina Principal of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) 2 hr Howard 3
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 21 fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Jan 21 Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC