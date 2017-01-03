Economist: N.C. job gains in 2017 could boost quality, not just quantity
North Carolina is expected to make continued economic gains in 2017, but improvements for some workers may not show up in conventional data. That's because economic data captures the quantity of jobs more readily than it captures the quality of jobs, said Wells Fargo Securities economist Mark Vitner at the 2017 Economic Forecast event hosted Thursday by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
