Durham Public Schools suspensions down, dropout rate up in 2015-16 school year

The Durham school district's efforts to reduce suspensions appear to be paying off, but its dropout rate is on the rise. The Durham Public Schools scored a 13.2 percent decrease in the number of short-term suspensions, those lasting 10 days or less, for the 2015-16 school year, according to the state Department of Public Instruction's 2015-16 Consolidated Data Report.

