Duke, UNC feature in U.S. News online-degree rankings

A ranking of online-education offerings has given high marks to Duke University's master's-level nursing-degree program and UNC-Chapel Hill's MBA program, rating them the third- and fourth-best of their type in the country, respectively. The two were among 16 public and private universities in North Carolina that received recognition Tuesday from U.S. News & World Report for the quality of their online degree offerings.

