Driverless cars to be tested in N.C.

Federal transportation officials on Friday picked North Carolina's Interstate 540 Triangle Expressway toll road as one of 10 testing sites around the country for driverless car technology. The N.C. Turnpike Authority applied for the program and was selected out of 60 applicants by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

