Chapel Hill Town Council wraps up two-day retreat

On the second-day of its two-day retreat Saturday, the Chapel Hill Town Council evaluated the critical aspects of strategic planning to guide and improve its approach to pressing needs. "They are taking their current planning processes and trying to integrate them into one coherent strategic planning process," said Anne Davidson, one of two facilitators at the annual town retreat.

