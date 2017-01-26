Chapel Hill Town Council wraps up two-day retreat
On the second-day of its two-day retreat Saturday, the Chapel Hill Town Council evaluated the critical aspects of strategic planning to guide and improve its approach to pressing needs. "They are taking their current planning processes and trying to integrate them into one coherent strategic planning process," said Anne Davidson, one of two facilitators at the annual town retreat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Dolly
|38
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC