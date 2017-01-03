Chapel Hill Town Council to ponder on...

Chapel Hill Town Council to ponder online filter at library

10 hrs ago

The Chapel Hill Town Council on Monday will consider whether the Chapel Hill Public Library should filter patrons' Internet access - a move that would let the library use federal money to buy technology. Filtering software uses a series of pre-set rules to block Internet content deemed undesirable.

