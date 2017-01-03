Chapel Hill Town Council to debate bo...

Chapel Hill Town Council to debate bond issues

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Chapel Hill Town Council will debate issuing bonds to purchase public safety equipment and improve trails, greenways, streets, sidewalks and parks and recreation Monday night, Jan. 9, weather permitting. The council will consider issuing $1.46 million in two-thirds bonds to purchase a ladder truck for the fire department and public safety radio equipment and $9 million in referendum bonds of which $5 million would go toward trails and greenway improvements, $3 million for streets and sidewalk improves and $1 million for park and recreation improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) 10 hr BackwoodsBabe 39
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) 11 hr doodzafag 5
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 5 Rhady 3
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 14 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Gunman
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,695 • Total comments across all topics: 277,730,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC