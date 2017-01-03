Chapel Hill Town Council to debate bond issues
The Chapel Hill Town Council will debate issuing bonds to purchase public safety equipment and improve trails, greenways, streets, sidewalks and parks and recreation Monday night, Jan. 9, weather permitting. The council will consider issuing $1.46 million in two-thirds bonds to purchase a ladder truck for the fire department and public safety radio equipment and $9 million in referendum bonds of which $5 million would go toward trails and greenway improvements, $3 million for streets and sidewalk improves and $1 million for park and recreation improvements.
