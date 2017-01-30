Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump's immigration policy

"We're not all from some blue-country bubble," Karen Porter of Indivisible Chapelboro tells about 175 people demonstrating against President Donald Trump's immigration policies Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, on Peace and Justice Plaza outside the Franklin Street post office in Chapel Hill. "If we're not here we're going to regret it later," says Stephanie Ingram of Winston-Salem, holding a sign echoing Pastor Martin NiemA ller about the failure of German intellectuals to resist the Nazis' rise to power.

