Chapel Hill moves ahead with Booker Creek stormwater plans
A study has identified the 5.5-acre floodplain between the new Alexan apartment building, in the background, and Eastgate Crossing shopping center in Chapel Hill as a priority area. A $1.1 million plan to expand the floodplain could increase the amount of water held in the area before slowly releasing it downstream, improving water quality and also reducing the flood risk.
