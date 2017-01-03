Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board delays vote on equity plan
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board delayed voting on a long-anticipated District Equity Plan in December after some members said the plan's language may not address the needs of all students. Sheldon Lanier, the district's director of Equity Leadership and Advancement Via Individual Determination, and others may have hoped a Dec. 15 presentation of what is designed to be a "living, breathing document" would at least be considered foundational enough to get a vote from the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|John
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 5
|Rhady
|3
|Coach
|Jan 5
|Deputy
|3
|When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod...
|Jan 2
|blueplate
|1
|New website for Food lovers
|Dec 19
|Bob
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 14
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|San Francisco Symphony cancels, cites HB2
|Dec 13
|BarbaraH
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC