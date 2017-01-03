Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board del...

Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board delays vote on equity plan

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board delayed voting on a long-anticipated District Equity Plan in December after some members said the plan's language may not address the needs of all students. Sheldon Lanier, the district's director of Equity Leadership and Advancement Via Individual Determination, and others may have hoped a Dec. 15 presentation of what is designed to be a "living, breathing document" would at least be considered foundational enough to get a vote from the board.

