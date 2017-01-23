Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board edges closer to living wage policy
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education took the next step to approve a living wage policy for school system employees. The school board approved a first reading of the living wage policy -- a policy that would raise the wages of 200 employees to $13.15 per hour -- during its most recent board meeting.
