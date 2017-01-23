Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools boa...

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools board edges closer to living wage policy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education took the next step to approve a living wage policy for school system employees. The school board approved a first reading of the living wage policy -- a policy that would raise the wages of 200 employees to $13.15 per hour -- during its most recent board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can't find you (Aug '14) Mon YourJason 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 21 fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Jan 21 Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC