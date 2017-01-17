Carrboro Police Charge Chapel Hill Ma...

Carrboro Police Charge Chapel Hill Man in 2015 Murder

A Chapel Hill man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a December 2015 death in Carrboro. Carrboro Police said in a release Friday morning that 32-year-old Tory Amyr Pope was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Chapel Hill, NC

