Carrboro Police Charge Chapel Hill Man in 2015 Murder
A Chapel Hill man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a December 2015 death in Carrboro. Carrboro Police said in a release Friday morning that 32-year-old Tory Amyr Pope was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.
