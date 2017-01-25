Caltech Researcher David Anderson Wins Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize

Newswise - CHAPEL HILL, NC - The UNC School of Medicine has awarded the 17th Perl-UNC Neuroscience Prize to David Anderson, PhD, the Seymour Benzer Professor of Biology at the California Institute of Technology for "his discovery of neural circuit mechanisms controlling emotional behaviors." Anderson will visit Chapel Hill April 12 to receive the prize - a $20,000 cash award - and give a lecture on his work at 3 p.m. in room G202 in the Medical Biomolecular Research Building , with a reception to follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.