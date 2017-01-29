Bullet journal users embrace low-tech
Cameron Inglis works in her bullet journal at her Cary, N.C., home. Inglis started her bullet journal in October after watching a video about them online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chapel Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Dolly
|38
|New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|3
|Can't find you (Aug '14)
|Jan 23
|YourJason
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary
|Jan 21
|fuenmayor
|9
|Breakfast place in 2012?
|Jan 21
|Westover
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|sex with midget woman (Mar '15)
|Jan 8
|doodzafag
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chapel Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC