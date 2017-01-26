Board of Trustees OK with UNC-Chapel Hill talking to town about land

Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill had no problem Wednesday with the idea of working with the town government on a "joint use" development project on the south side of Estes Drive that could house a new headquarters for the Chapel Hill Police Department. Though advisory, the input from the trustees' finance committee effectively gave Chancellor Carol Folt's staff the green light to continue talks with town officials, and to figure out what programs of the university's, if any, could also be based on the UNC-owned site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.