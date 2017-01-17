Belief Briefs: Christian Unity servic...

Belief Briefs: Christian Unity service features choir at First Presbyterian Church

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

The annual Service of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E Main St. It is an ecumenical celebration and call to unity among diverse Christian traditions as the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation commences. Music will be by the N.C. Central University Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 16 Camilamaza 8
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec '16 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,971 • Total comments across all topics: 278,062,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC