Belief Briefs: Christian Unity service features choir at First Presbyterian Church
The annual Service of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E Main St. It is an ecumenical celebration and call to unity among diverse Christian traditions as the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation commences. Music will be by the N.C. Central University Worship and Praise Inspirational Mass Choir.
