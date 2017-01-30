Avoid leaving US, NC schools tell int...

Avoid leaving US, NC schools tell international students in wake of immigrant ban

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Protesters at the corner of Josh Birmingham and Wilkinson Boulevards Sunday next to the airport. They were protesting President Donald Trump's recent immigration policy and calling on him to rescind his executive order (Diedra Laird Protesters at the corner of Josh Birmingham and Wilkison Boulevards Sunday next to the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) 15 hr Dolly 38
New Durham County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 3
Can't find you (Aug '14) Jan 23 YourJason 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Jan 21 fuenmayor 9
Breakfast place in 2012? Jan 21 Westover 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,305 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC