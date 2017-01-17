Another $308M in science labs due at UNC
Two more buildings to support UNC-Chapel Hill's research operation are in the works, with preliminary estimates suggesting they together could cost upwards of $308 million. Campus officials have begun shepherding the projects through the UNC system Board of Governors' approval process, this month getting permission to spend about $2.1 million on advance planning.
