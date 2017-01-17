Another $308M in science labs due at UNC

Another $308M in science labs due at UNC

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Two more buildings to support UNC-Chapel Hill's research operation are in the works, with preliminary estimates suggesting they together could cost upwards of $308 million. Campus officials have begun shepherding the projects through the UNC system Board of Governors' approval process, this month getting permission to spend about $2.1 million on advance planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chapel Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cary Mon Camilamaza 8
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Jan 15 DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
sex with midget woman (Mar '15) Jan 8 doodzafag 5
Coach Jan 5 Deputy 3
When A Mid-Century Modern House Isn't Quite Mod... Jan 2 blueplate 1
New website for Food lovers Dec 19 Bob 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Chapel Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chapel Hill Forum Now

Chapel Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chapel Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Chapel Hill, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC